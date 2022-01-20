ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A Few Product Flops Later, Coca-Cola To Launch Coffee Mocha Coke

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report has, over the years, released a ton of products — while older people will remember New Coke and Tab Clear, recent memory brings back images of energy drinks and Coca-Cola Lite. While versions like Vanilla and Black Cherry Coke have a...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Coca-Cola Or PepsiCo — Which Stock Could Retrace Further?

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) destroyed their solid uptrends on Monday by falling almost 3% each intraday. Coca-Cola fell below its Jan. 11 higher low printed at the $59.84 level while Pepsico retraced below its most recent higher low of $173.15 created on Jan. 18. When the SPDR...
STOCKS
FingerLakes1.com

Coca-Cola unveils new cans

This new can design will debut along side of some of Coca-Colas new flavors. Coca-Colas goal with these new designs for the Coke Zero and Coca-Cola is to bring “ a modern edge to the same great tastes“. A bonus to the design change is that it should...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

Coca-Cola Debuts New Flavor and Can Designs

This week, Coca-Cola launched a brand new Coffee Mocha flavor, a tasty addition to the already available Dark Blend, Vanilla and Caramel varieties. The latest innovations at Coca-Cola don't just stop at a new flavor, as bold, modern aesthetics highlight the vibrant new cans that can be seen across Coca-Cola's Flavors products.
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Coca-Cola Gets a Caffeine Update With New Coffee Mocha Flavor

Coca-Cola is offering a new flavor later this month to add to its ready-to-drink coffee aisle. Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha is set to join others in the caffeinated line-up including Dark Blend, Vanilla, Caramel and Vanilla Zero Sugar. The new flavor infuses Coca-Cola’s beloved taste with the bold and smooth...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Diet Coke#Coca Cola Company Report#Coca Cola Lite#Brazilian#The Coca Cola Trademark#Coffee#Twtr
Seekingalpha.com

Coca-Cola Isn't An Interesting Long-Term Holding For Your Portfolio

Coca-Cola is priced like a company with a strong growth runway ahead of it which seems in stark contrast to reality. Total returns matter, and Coca-Cola (KO) has underperformed its peer group and the general market in the last decade. Yet, it remains one of the most well-known companies around attracting plenty of retail investors who may potentially perceive the brand power of Coca-Cola automatically translating into a superior investment. I believe the facts and fundamentals speak against such a perception, and I'd go with other options within the consumer staple's arena if I had to allocate funds there. For long-term investors focusing on accumulation as opposed to preservation, there are better options out there, and within this article I present my own consumer staple's favourite, Tyson Foods (TSN). Coca-Cola has a somewhat weak outlook, yet it is priced like a best-in-class dividend grower and I have to ask how much of a premium being a dividend king earns a company. Despite its strong margins, it appears that Coca-Cola is struggling to justify its high valuation.
DRINKS
ComicBook

Coca-Cola Announces Surprising New Flavor

Those tall, skinny Coca Cola With Coffee cans are about to get a new friend on the shelf. Yesterday, the Coca-Cola company announced that they will roll out a Coca Cola With Coffee Mocha next month. The new flavor will hit grocery store shelves on February 7. This follows on the heels of the original Coca Cola With Coffee launch by almost exactly a year, during which time three flavors -- dark blend, vanilla and caramel -- have appeared in grocery stores and at convenience stores and big box retailers around the country. The product is a twist on an old idea: Coke Blak, a coffee-infused version of Coca-Cola, rolled out in 2006 and was discontinued in the United States in 2008.
FOOD & DRINKS
Creative Bloq

Coca-Cola's new packaging design is a total mess

It's one of the most ubiquitous and recognisable brands on the planet, and there can't be many people who'd struggle to identify a can of Coke in a line-up of soft drinks. But The Coca-Cola Company's new packaging design almost seems designed to get lost in the crowd. The company...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The US Sun

Is Coca-Cola changing its cans?

WITH the unveiling of new flavors, it looks like Coca-Cola is desirous of starting off the new year right. This month, the company will debut a new design for flavored Coca-Cola products, as well as new Coca-Cola flavors in the following weeks. Is Coca-Cola changing its cans?. The Coca-Cola Company...
BUSINESS
thedieline.com

Coca-Cola Updates Brand and Packaging Language

Beverage behemoth Coca-Cola is starting 2022 with a new look that builds on last year’s minimal brand language refresh to make it easier for consumers to identify their favorite version of Coke. Full sugar and no/low-sugar varieties now get distinguished by the color of the signature Coca-Cola wordmark; a...
ECONOMY
Popculture

Coca-Cola Introduces New Flavor

The Coca-Cola beverage collection is expanding! The iconic cola company is offering up an all-new caffeinated beverage, on Wednesday announcing the addition of Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha to its ever-expanding flavor profile. The new beverage features Coca-Cola infused with a rich mocha flavor, which, according to Nielsen and as reported by Chew Boom, "is the number one flavor in ready-to-drink coffee."
DRINKS
FanSided

Coca-Cola launches new product and new look across their flavors lineup

Coca-Cola is kicking off 2022 with not only a new flavor in their product lineup, but also a whole new look when it comes to their flavors line!. In January of 2021, Coca-Cola launched their newest innovation – a line of cola infused with coffee. And based on the lines popularity, it should come as no surprise that in January 2022, they are introducing a brand new flavor!
BUSINESS
deseret.com

Coca-Cola is giving its soda cans a total makeover

Coca-Cola has decided to give its cans a total makeover as it heads into the new year. The news: Coca-Cola has decided to unveil new looks for flavored Coke products. Cherry Coke cans will be rebranded as magenta. There will be a white label on the regular version of Cherry...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Aren't We A Bit Too Optimistic About Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola reported strong growth rates in the last few quarters, but in the last decade Coca-Cola could not really grow. The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is one of the investments Warren Buffett is famous for. And since the beginning of 1988 (the year when Warren Buffett bought for the first time), the investment returned about 5,500% in value and considering the $1 billion original investment, Warren Buffett generated $55 billion just from this investment (assuming he reinvested the dividends). But we also must keep in mind that Warren Buffett bought KO 35 years ago – in a time, when the Coca-Cola Company was growing with a high pace (see chart below).
DRINKS
Mashed

Coke's New Flavor Is Perfect For Coffee Lovers

Coke found a hit with its coffee-infused soda about a year ago. Per Coca-Cola's website, the soda company launched a version of its signature beverage at the start of 2021 called "Coca-Cola with Coffee." The soda came in three flavors: caramel, dark blend, and vanilla. And every flavor but caramel also had a zero-sugar version. Mass Live declared that the strange combination somehow worked — the line of sodas found a way to marry both types of beverage while delivering a solid jolt of caffeine.
FOOD & DRINKS
Seekingalpha.com

Coca-Cola Is A Great Dividend Growth Stock, But Beware At This Price

The company is a great stock for any solid dividend growth portfolio. I hold shares in Coca-Cola (KO) since I started my dividend growth portfolio in 2015. This stock has been one of my fundamental investments as the company has a proven track record of dividend increases and is a well-known brand that keeps attracting new consumers.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

A Case For Coca-Cola Stock - Dividend Stock Investing

I've been dividend investing for over 10 years. The iconic Coca-Cola Company (KO) has yet to enter the dividend stock portfolio. Coca-Cola has been around for almost 130 years and this company has weathered all financial storms, such as COVID-19, Financial Crisis and even the Great Depression!. Time to see...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2022 Market Prediction: Coca-Cola Outperforms PepsiCo

Coca-Cola is more dependent on beverage sales away from home. PepsiCo's snack segment has thrived since the pandemic's onset. PepsiCo's stock performance more than doubled Coca-Cola's in 2021. International consumer packaged-goods giants Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) have competed for decades. The two are similar regarding the beverages they sell...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy