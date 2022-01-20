Photos: Adam Rippon through the years

Congratulations to former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon! The 32-year-old athlete revealed on Wednesday that he got married to his longtime love, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala. Rippon and Kajaala, who hails from Finland, started dating in 2018 after meeting on Tinder. They got engaged last February and Kajaala moved to Los Angeles to be with Rippon in December after dating long-distance. Rippon Instagrammed a picture of his now-husband kissing him on the head while he holds their dog, Tony. His gold wedding ring is on prominent display.
Comments / 0