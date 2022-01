Although Test Iowa no longer has drive-thru testing sites, they are still offering free COVID tests to Iowans. If you're looking to do an at-home COVID test, but haven't had any luck finding one in a store, Test Iowa may be able to help. According to the official website, "Test Iowa is a partnership between the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Lab," whose goal is to provide Iowans with free COVID tests.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO