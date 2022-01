Sen. Bernie Sanders and approximately 50 of his colleagues have reportedly introduced a bill that would send three N95 masks to every U.S. resident. To achieve their plan, Sanders and company indicate that it would take approximately $5 billion. Potential costs range from manufacturing, distribution and setting up sites where people would be able to pick up these masks. However, lawmakers believe that the cost is warranted as many health officials warn that N95 masks are more effective than cloth masks in combating the spread of COVID-19.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO