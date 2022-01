Qualcomm has come up with a mobile processor which has an integrated SIM and the technology is being backed by Vodafone, Samsung and Thales. Samsung has put the technology under the bonnet of its Galaxy Z Flip 3 which was used for testing. Qualcomm brings the Snapdragon 888, which embeds a coprocessor dedicated to data security. Thales is the iSIM expert. The French firm has developed a complete system around this technology based on the characteristics of the eSIM. Finally, Vodafone provides network expertise.

