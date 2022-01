Apple has yet to roll out any big software updates in 2022, but Wednesday was a busy day for new releases. In addition to launching the second betas for iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, Apple also released iOS 15.2.1. This iOS update addresses a vulnerability affecting HomeKit which could allow attackers to send devices into a boot loop. Security researcher Trevor Spiniolas says that he first reported the bug to Apple last August. Apple took minimal action to solve the problem, and so he decided to share his findings with the world on January 1st. That might have prompted Apple to finally fix it.

