In November last year, Samsung shared the One UI 4 rollout schedule for all eligible devices. According to the schedule, the company was supposed to release One UI 4 based on Android 12 to all of its recent flagships by the end of last year. And while there were quite a few setbacks, Samsung has successfully managed to push One UI 4 to almost all of them. In fact, the company has even rolled out One UI 4 to two mid-range Galaxy A series phones — the Galaxy A52 4G and the Galaxy A72 — and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. The Galaxy A42 5G and the Galaxy A52 5G are the next in line to receive the One UI 4 treatment, and the update has already started rolling out to some users.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO