Global Xiaomi 12 model passes through Geekbench with 8GB of RAM

gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

Sorry but something not quite right here with the Xiomi 12 scores. It's just condensation, it is caused by a change in the air temperature and/or humidity. ... No man, sorry but your'e wrong. This device has defects because condensation happens on inside, and it slowly rises through the...

www.gsmarena.com

gizmochina.com

OnePlus 9RT India model appears on Geekbench, but it boots on the old Android 11 OS

Last year, OnePlus officially launched the OnePlus 9RT in China carrying the model number MT2110 and offering specs like a Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50MP triple cameras, and 65W fast charging support. Now, the company is all set to launch it in India on January 14. Ahead of its launch, the OnePlus 9RT India model has now emerged on Geekbench confirming its arrival.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Red Magic 7 passes by Geekbench with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Shadocx, 18 hours agoRegular people care about Red Magic gaming phones?this article is all about the chipset itself.the first benchmarks of market's brand new flagship chipset till 2023.renaming the subject as xiaomi,oneplus,samsung,vivo doesn't make any change in the content.scores will be similar. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. JF2. Tamil Nadu Kid,...
TECHNOLOGY
ithinkdiff.com

All models in iPhone 14 lineup to feature 120Hz displays and 6GB RAM, Pro models will have 48MP camera

While the launch of Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup is still eight months away, analysts are already outlining their expectations. A new report citing analyst Jeff Pu suggests 120Hz ProMotion displays will come to all iPhone 14 models rather than being limited to the Pro variants. The same report also says all four iPhones will feature 6GB of RAM.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Watch S1 receives quality of life improvements with 11 new apps ahead of rumoured global launch

The Xiaomi Watch S1 debuted in China nearly two weeks ago, although the device has only been available for people to order freely since last week. Still, Xiaomi has announced that it has brought nearly a dozen new apps to the smartwatch, outlined below in Chinese. In summary, Xiaomi has added apps for an audiobooks service, along with a Chinese equivalent to Spotify.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Every iPhone 14 model might pack a ProMotion display and 6GB of RAM

The displays in the two “standard” iPhone 14 versions will be upgraded to 120Hz, according to a prediction by an industry analyst. And they supposedly will come with 50% more RAM. There’ve been plenty of rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro models, so those interested in the two...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Oppo Pad lights up Geekbench with Android 11, a Snapdragon 870 and 6 GB of RAM

The long-awaited Oppo Pad has surfaced on Geekbench, confirming a few specifications about the upcoming tablet. Leaked screenshots have also surfaced, which appear to outline 60 Hz and 120 Hz for the Snapdragon 870-equipped device. Working For Notebookcheck. The Oppo Pad has appeared online again, just a few days after...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series to make its global debut on January 26

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series phones will make their global debut next week. The phones were launched in China in October last year. It remains to be seen if all three models will make their way out of China. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series, which is currently limited to China,...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro appear on Indonesia Telecom Certification hinting at a sooner global launch

Xiaomi recently announced its 2022 flagships, the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro. However, the series is limited to the Chinese market and rumors revealed that the series may go global in February or March. Now, ahead of any announcements, the series has emerged on the Indonesia Telecom certification portal confirming its sooner global release.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Moto G22 spotted on Geekbench listing - processor and RAM revealed

Motorola recently launched the new smartphone of the Moto G series in India - Moto G51, Moto G31, and Moto G71. All three smartphones are available in the market in the bracket of Rs 20,000. In a recent development, a new smartphone, Moto G22, has surfaced online on the Geekbench website.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

First Exynos 2200 benchmarks emerge

Samsung just unveiled its Exynos 2200 flagship SoC for 2022 and MySmartPrice has the first benchmark results from it. Reportedly, these results are taken from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but there's no way to verify that. In Geekbench 5, the device put up 1108 single-core and 3516 multi-core scores, which...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro to launch sooner than expected globally

Xiaomi has started teasing the global announcement of its new flagships, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. Reputedly, the company could launch the pair this month outside China rather than in early February, as was the case with the Mi 11. Both the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 50 MP cameras and large batteries.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Redmi Note 11 Pro: Leaked official renders point to a Snapdragon 5G chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery for Xiaomi's global model

Several renders have leaked for the global version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, due to be released on January 26. The smartphone should launch outside China in three colours and with a Snapdragon 5G chipset, not the Dimensity 920. The Redmi Note 11 Pro will have a smaller battery capacity than its Chinese namesake too, but there are similarities between the two devices.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro certified with 80W fast charging

I use to say that until I bought a phone with periscope and i just use 1 time in a whole year.... I use very often on my Mi 11 ultra... Very often... Remember we all are different with different needs 👍🏻. Rating1 |. ?. Anonymous. TX{. notafanboy, 12...
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Oppo Find X5 will come with Dimensity 9000

We previously heard that the Oppo Find X5 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and today we learned the vanilla Find X5 will go for the Dimensity 9000. Realiable leakster Digital Chat Station revealed all the major specs of the phone, including the cameras, and charging standards.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 series' regional chipset configurations revealed

Wy u want a hot frypan with sd 8 gen 1...already its trash still u go after snapdragon blindly... Sd 888 also did overheat but Samsung implementation was Best, s21 ultra was one of the best phone in Gsmarena Battery Chart by far beating all Android flagship. What made these...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

iQOO 9 Pro Indian model arrives on Geekbench running on Android 12 OS

IQOO has already confirmed that the new iQOO 9 and 9 Pro are coming to India soon. However, the company has not revealed an exact launch date. Well, while we look for the launch date, the Indian model of the iQOO 9 Pro has now passed the Geekbench listing. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and it affirms the phone’s key specs.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

2022 iPhone SE to be called SE+ 5G, 2023/2024 model to come with 5.7" display

"If cost of such pannels goes down in that time" I am sorry what? You can buy pho... Who care about cheap quality xiaomi phone ???? Apple ips lcd is better than chinese oled crap .OLED STILL HAVE BURN-in issues in 2022 and they are not passed apple quality . I have poco f3 and got burn-in after only 1 month of usage .
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

ZTE nubia Z40 Pro to arrive with Sony IMX787 sensor in February

Finally, 19 hours agoFinally the best wide focal range for the main camera!Which is the largest to date?. Also IMX 787 a brand new sensor and what's the sensor size?. It might be a successor to IMX686 considering the name. (7 is the number after 6 (the predeces... Not sure...
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Oppo Reno7 series is coming to India soon

Anonymous, 8 hours agoThey do make pretty phones According the alleged real-life photos, Reno 8 series won't be that beautiful, moreover somehow ugly though. Wish they retained this design, it's so far the best after the design they used for mighty first and second-gen Reno. Also they should immediately stop renewing Reno series, like, every 3 or 4 months. It's too short a period of time to come up with something innovative/ground-breaking. The only considerable upgrade Reno 7 Pro brought over Reno 6 Pro is the new unique design (there isn't any change on front ofc) with backlighting on the camera island. I don't need to mention the camera sensor since Reno 6 Pro Snapdragon version (https://www.gsmarena.com/oppo_reno6_pro_5g_(snapdragon)-11093.php) already had it (also had a telephoto bonus with 2x optical zoom) and it even had better performing, less battery consuming chipset (Snapdragon 870).
CELL PHONES

