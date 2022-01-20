Global Xiaomi 12 model passes through Geekbench with 8GB of RAM

Anonymous, 8 hours agoThey do make pretty phones According the alleged real-life photos, Reno 8 series won't be that beautiful, moreover somehow ugly though. Wish they retained this design, it's so far the best after the design they used for mighty first and second-gen Reno. Also they should immediately stop renewing Reno series, like, every 3 or 4 months. It's too short a period of time to come up with something innovative/ground-breaking. The only considerable upgrade Reno 7 Pro brought over Reno 6 Pro is the new unique design (there isn't any change on front ofc) with backlighting on the camera island. I don't need to mention the camera sensor since Reno 6 Pro Snapdragon version (https://www.gsmarena.com/oppo_reno6_pro_5g_(snapdragon)-11093.php) already had it (also had a telephoto bonus with 2x optical zoom) and it even had better performing, less battery consuming chipset (Snapdragon 870).

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO