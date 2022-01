HBO talk show host Bill Maher took aim at Anthony Fauci and other medical experts over their ever-changing COVID guidance during the pandemic. 'Don't sit there in your white coat and tell me "just do what we say,"' Maher told Deadline in an interview on Friday of the medical community's response to the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 860,000 lives since 2020.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO