ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Starbucks Drops Vaccine Mandate In Wake Of Supreme Court Ruling

Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report has announced that it will no longer require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing. This decision follows the Supreme Court's recent ruling to block the Biden administrations’ The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’ requirement for employers with more than...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Carhartt holds firm on employee vaccine mandate: ‘We stand behind our decision’

American workwear company Carhartt is standing by its decision to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for employees, even as critics have threatened to boycott the company.The clothing firm told employees that a company mandate on Covid vaccinations would be required, despite a Supreme Court ruling against a federal mandate for private companies in the US.“We stand behind our decision because we believe vaccines are necessary to protect our workforce,” Carhartt said in a statement to CBS News. “Carhartt made the decision to implement its own vaccine mandate as part of our long-standing commitment to workplace safety. Our recent communication to employees...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
Miami Herald

Where to Go for Your Free N95 Covid Masks

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that N95 respirator masks offer the best protection against Covid, the next question is where to get them. CNBC offers a helpful guide here. The government is providing 400 million N95 masks to pharmacies and community health centers over the next several weeks, which will be available for free, up to three per person.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Federal Government’s N95 Masks Distribution Starts Monday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As of Monday, courtesy of the federal government, you’ll be able to get your hands on an N95 mask for free. The Biden administration announced a week ago that 400 million masks were being shipped to pharmacies and community health centers nationwide. Americans can get up to three N95s free of charge. However, only adult-sized N95s are expected to be available. The expectation is that most pharmacies that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccines will participate in the mask distribution. In Florida, this would mean: CVS Health Walgreens Publix Winn-Dixie Fresco y Más Harveys Supermarket Walmart Sam’s Club Costco Kroger CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald was able to confirm Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket pharmacies are participating. Walgreens and CVS told the Miami Herald they plan to have free N95s in the coming weeks. As for a participating community health center, the Health Resources and Services Administration has created an online locator tool. The Florida Association of Community Health Centers also has it’s own locator website.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Culver
Miami Herald

McDonald’s Under Pressure to Accept Musk’s Favorite Crypto Dogecoin

Buy your fries or your Chicken McNuggets with cryptocurrencies?. Fans of Dogecoin, which features the image of the Shiba Inu dog as its logo and namesake, are pressuring the fast food giant to allow them to use their favorite currency to pay for their purchases in its restaurants. And they...
LIFESTYLE
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy