Starbucks Drops Vaccine Mandate In Wake Of Supreme Court Ruling

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As of Monday, courtesy of the federal government, you’ll be able to get your hands on an N95 mask for free. The Biden administration announced a week ago that 400 million masks were being shipped to pharmacies and community health centers nationwide. Americans can get up to three N95s free of charge. However, only adult-sized N95s are expected to be available. The expectation is that most pharmacies that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccines will participate in the mask distribution. In Florida, this would mean: CVS Health Walgreens Publix Winn-Dixie Fresco y Más Harveys Supermarket Walmart Sam’s Club Costco Kroger CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald was able to confirm Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket pharmacies are participating. Walgreens and CVS told the Miami Herald they plan to have free N95s in the coming weeks. As for a participating community health center, the Health Resources and Services Administration has created an online locator tool. The Florida Association of Community Health Centers also has it’s own locator website.

MIAMI, FL ・ 35 MINUTES AGO