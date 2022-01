KBH, Financial) spiked more than 16% on Thursday to close the trading session at $49.38. This may seem like a big jump, but it is likely due in part to KB Home’s underperformance of the broader homebuilding and construction sector throughout 2021. Investors have been dismissing its built-to-order business model as inferior to homebuilders who build in advance. Thus, while fellow homebuilders D.R. Horton (DHI) and Lennar (LEN) were both up more than 50% in 2021, KB Home’s shares rose only 33%, barely beating the S&P 500’s 27% gain.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO