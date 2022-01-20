ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkish lira firms as c.bank holds rates; Russian bonds fall

By Susan Mathew
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed more than 1% after the central bank left the policy rate unchanged on Thursday, while Russian and Ukraine bonds dropped as concerns about a possible military conflict between the two nations resurfaced.

The lira , which was trading flat-to-lower before the decision, briefly jumped 1.3% to 13.14 a dollar from 13.41. It was last trading at 13.29.

Turkey's central bank left the key rate unchanged at 14% and said it would prioritize the lira. It expected a disinflation process to start on the back of recent measures taken to stabilize the currency. read more

"The unchanged repo rate marks the beginning of less aggressive policy monetary policy," said Ima Sammani, FX market analyst at Monex Europe.

"The addition of the phrase around prioritising the Turkish lira suggests to markets the central bank is finally admitting to having an FX target, which is welcomed in Turkish assets."

The lira sank 44% in 2021 after 500 basis points worth of interest rate cuts amid surging inflation sent the currency spiralling to record lows of over 18 per dollar.

The central bank was pressured into cuts as President Tayyip Erdogan sought stimulus to spur economic growth.

On Thursday, Turkish stocks (.XU100) rose 0.6%, with the banks index (.XBANK) climbing 1.1% to hit one-month highs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRSyx_0dqfUpF600
Turkey CDS vs S.Africa, Brazil

Russia's dollar-denominated government bonds fell as much as 1.5 cents and Ukraine bonds dropped nearly 1 cent after U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia will make a move into Ukraine. read more

Russia's rouble slipped 0.6% after surging 1.2% on Wednesday, while Ukraine's hryvnia gave up session gains to trade 0.1% lower. Ukraine's central bank is seen hiking the key rate by 50 bps later in the day.

Biden and his team have prepared a broad set of sanctions and other economic penalties to impose on Russia in the event of an invasion. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will respond with "massive" economic and financial sanctions.

Among stocks, while more monetary policy easing in China lifted blue-chips in the mainland (.CSI300) and Hong Kong shares (.HIS), persistent worries about a hawkish Federal Reserve hit most other bourses across emerging markets.

MSCI's China-heavy index of EM shares (.MSCIEF) rose 1% after losing 2% over the last five sessions.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

MSCI's developed-economy stocks index touches 'correction' marker

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - MSCI's main index of developed world stocks briefly entered 'correction' territory on Monday, as a fifth day of heavy selling across global markets took its toll. The MSCI World Index (.MIWO00000PUS) as it is formally known tracks over 1,500 companies across 23 advanced economy countries....
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil falls on strong dollar and potential Fed rate rises

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, hit by a stronger dollar and investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected increases to interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Brent crude fell $1.42, or 1.6%, to $86.47 a barrel by 1430 GMT. U.S. West Texas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Ukraine tensions lift dollar, yuan holds firm

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar rose to a two-week high on Monday against a basket of currencies, lifted by the tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine and the possibility of a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve this week. Markets https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/how-russian-ukraine-conflict-might-hit-global-markets-2022-01-21 were until recently not fretting about the...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Ukraine crisis slams Russian, other EM assets

* Russian stocks slide 7%, rouble at 14-month lows * Central and eastern European stocks, FX drop sharply By Susan Mathew Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble dived past 79 a dollar on Monday, stocks sank 7%, and emerging markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa dropped sharply as worries that Moscow could invade Ukraine gripped the West. The rouble, which began the year at around 74 per greenback, slid almost 2% to 14-month lows and Ukraine's hryvnia moved closer to more than one-year lows, as the European Union readied "never-seen-before" sanctions and the NATO beefed up its reinforcements to eastern Europe. Dollar bonds in both countries extended declines. The Kremlin accused the West of "hysteria" and has maintained that it has no plans to attack its neighbour. But it has massed about 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Many countries have begun evacuating their diplomats from Kyiv. "What you see now is the market catching up with changing the implied expectations... you are seeing a substantially higher chance of conflict... and many investors are starting to hedge their positions," Cristian Maggio, head of strategy at TD Securities, said. "The Eastern European region remains the epicentre of the crisis. Surely you may see emerging markets in general retreat a bit." The Belarusian rouble dropped 1.4% to hit April lows, while the Polish zloty, Czech crown and the Hungarian forint slid around 0.5% each despite a weaker euro. South Africa's rand retreated 1% from over two-month highs. Among stocks, the Russian benchmark hit over one-year lows led by energy majors, while the dollar-denominated RTS index plummetted by up to 11%. Those in central and eastern Europe plunged between 2.3% and 3%. Turkey stocks lost 3.3%. Maggio said the increased tensions pose an upside risk to the 50 basis points hike he predicts from Bank of Russia in February. The Turkish lira was kept afloat by comments from the Finance Minister who predicted inflation could rise to some 40% in the coming three months before falling, lower than 50% anticipated by economists for the first half. In Latin America, Brazil's real and Mexico's peso lost 0.2% and 0.3%. Mexico faces risks to economic growth and potential for a credit rating downgrade in the medium term from political developments including the likely passage of a controversial energy bill, JP Morgan said in a report. Washington flagged concerns about the bill on Friday, saying it could impede investment and economic development in North America. Officials, lawmakers and business leaders say in private they believe the initiative will be watered down, but it is unclear by how much or whether it will be enough to restore bruised investor confidence. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1313 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1224.79 -1.57 MSCI LatAm 2208.31 -1.2 Brazil Bovespa - - Mexico IPC - - Chile IPSA 4584.29 -1.3 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1523.56 -1.55 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4801 -0.41 Mexico peso 20.5840 -0.65 Chile peso 800.3 -0.35 Colombia peso 3970.01 -0.44 Peru sol 3.831 0.00 Argentina peso 104.5300 -0.17 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)
MARKETS
Reuters

Some Turkish manufacturers pause production after Iran gas supplies disrupted

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Some Turkish manufacturing companies have halted production temporarily after Iran cut gas flows last week for up to 10 days due to a technical problem. Companies affected include car parts maker Ege Endustri, cardboard manufacturer Kartonsan and defence and automotive parts maker Katmerciler. Turkey is almost fully...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Gold steadies with focus on Ukraine, Fed rate hike moves

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday as tensions over Ukraine buoyed its safe-haven allure, while investors held off on big moves ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week that could provide clues on the U.S. central bank's interest rate trajectory. Spot gold was little changed at...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Government Bonds#Central Europe#Monex Europe#Turkish#Russian#Sammani#Fx#European Commission
Reuters

China c.bank lowers 14-day reverse repos rate

SHANGHAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - China’s central bank lowered the funding cost of 14-day reverse repos when injecting 150 billion yuan ($23.68 billion) via the liquidity tool into the banking system on Monday. The 14-day reverse repo rate was lowered by 10 basis points to 2.25% from 2.35% previously.
ECONOMY
Reuters

S.African assets fall on Ukraine crisis, Fed meeting

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand and stocks weakened on Monday on concerns about a potential conflict over Ukraine and ahead of central bank meetings this week that could influence the trajectory of domestic and international interest rates. At 1553 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2800 against the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

As markets churn, battered investors brace for Fed meeting

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Worries over a more hawkish Federal Reserve are roiling asset markets around the globe, and this week’s monetary policy meeting may offer insight into how aggressive the central bank intends to be. Investors expect the Fed to signal on Wednesday that it plans to raise...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Country
Russia
Reuters

Turkish lira firms as minister sees limited inflation

ISTANBUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The lira was firmer on Monday after Turkey's finance minister was cited as saying inflation may rise to some 40% in the months ahead, lower than most estimates, and that interest rate hikes should not be expected by the central bank. Surging prices are likely...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU urges Russia to de-escalate, threatens 'massive' sanctions

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The European Union called on Russia on Monday to defuse tensions over Ukraine and reaffirmed that Moscow would face "massive" consequences if it attacked its neighbour. The EU's 27 foreign ministers, meeting in Brussels, said the bloc "condemns Russia's continued aggressive actions and threats against...
POLITICS
Reuters

How a Russian-Ukraine conflict might hit global markets

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A potential invasion of Ukraine by neighbouring Russia would be felt across a number of markets, from wheat and energy prices and the region's sovereign dollar bonds to safe have assets. Below are four charts showing where a potential escalation of tensions could be felt...
BUSINESS
Reuters

NATO strengthens east European flank, Russia accuses West of hysteria

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as an escalation of tensions over Ukraine. Welcoming a series of deployments announced by alliance members in recent days, NATO Secretary...
POLITICS
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
Flight Global.com

Russian and Turkish airports lead European traffic recovery in 2021

Russian and Turkish airports made up the most ground on pre-crisis levels last year, FlightGlobal analysis of leading European airports so far to report preliminary traffic data for 2021 shows. Analysis of 18 European airports handling over 10 million passengers, for which full-year traffic data has been disclosed, shows that...
LIFESTYLE
Seekingalpha.com

Turkish lira strengthens as Turkey, UAE agree to $5B currency swap

IShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) climbs 6.5% after Turkey's central bank and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates agree to a bilateral currency swap between the UAE Dirham and the Turkish lira. The Turkish lira strengthens 1.16% against the U.S. dollar in midafternoon trading. In the past year,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

287K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy