Retail

GrowthRing & Supply Readies Drop 06 of its Project Rising Series

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter launching an ongoing pop-up with 3Keung earlier this month, GrowthRing & Supply is now readying Drop 06 of its Project Rising series to commemorate its latest activation. Setting up shop inside Time Square shopping center in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, the special retail...

hypebeast.com

2dopeboyz.com

Mach-Hommy Drops ‘Dollar Menu’ Project

Following a 2021 where he reunited with the Griselda camp (Pray For Haiti) and teamed with Kaytranada (for “. $payforhaiti,” from his Intimidated EP), Mach-Hommy drops his first project of 2022 in Dollar Menu. A seven-song drop, the eclectic and mysterious rapper keeps things to himself (similar to its...
MUSIC
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Call Supply Drops in Deep Rock Galactic

Supply drops in Deep Rock Galactic are essential. If you haven’t found yourself in need of a supply drop yet, count yourself lucky. Without further adieu, here is what supply drops are and how to call them. Deep Rock Galactic is the first and only game by Ghost Ship...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Second Extinction Supply Drop 6 Patch Notes

Second Extinction is a first-person shooter game where you fight dinosaurs with your friends. It’s developed and self-published by Systemic Reaction. A new patch for the game went live just right now, and it brings several bug fixes related to UI, weapons, equipment, and more. Equipping “Direct Impact” will...
VIDEO GAMES
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

U.S. Inflation Projected to Keep Rising

U.S. businesses should expect to see inflation continue to rise, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. In fact, 40% of U.S. businesses polled report that prices of their products are rising 2.4 times year-over-year. In the same period, those reporting fall in prices have dropped to just 4% from 16% a year ago.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Professional Project-Ready Laptops

The Acer Swift X 2022 laptops have been announced by the brand as some of its upcoming hardware options that will provide professionals and prosumers alike with access to powerful equipment that will perfectly match their next project. The laptops come in 14-inch and 16-inch models to choose from, which...
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

A Closer Look at The Armoury x H. Moser & Cie "Total Eclipse" Watch

The Armoury has been bringing classic tailoring to the modern man for over a decade. With a knack for hunting down some of the finest materials and most skilful artisans in their line of work, it was only natural that the same level of consideration was applied to their watch collaboration — one of the most complementing accessories in suiting.
LIFESTYLE
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Supply In Profit Drops To July Lows – Is The Bottom In?

On-chain data shows percentage of the Bitcoin supply in profit has dropped to lows not seen since July, suggesting that the bottom might be in. Bitcoin Percentage Of Supply In Profit Dips To July 2021 Lows. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the percentage of the...
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

'SNEEZE' Partners With Vans on New Collaborative Skate Chukka Collection

SNEEZE Mag joined forces with Vans on the 2022 SNEEZE Mag x Vans Skate Chukka collection, releasing three colorway iterations of Vans’ iconic Skate Chukka. SNEEZE launched in 2008 and recently celebrated its 50th issue last fall. The streetwear and culture publication enlisted local skaters Max Wasungu, Rick McCrank, Stafhon Boca, Leon Chapdelaine, William Phelan, and Dylan Fulford to test out the new kicks in action at a local skate jam in Vancouver, Canada. Jake Kuzyk films the skaters in their natural element landing stylish board and ledge slides galore.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Ressence Just Dropped a Blacked-Out Version of Its Statement-Making Type 3 Watch

Belgian watchmaker Ressence is back with a third take on its award-winning Type 3 timepiece. Dubbed the Type 3BBB (which stands for, erm, ‘Black, Black, Black’), the oil-filled mechanical watch is the first in its series to feature a polished black DCL (diamond-like carbon) coated case in grade 5 titanium. The extremely hard varnish prevents the 44 mm example from galling and corrosion, while the figure’s crown-free case and an edge-to-edge sapphire crystal—on its front and caseback—help elevate its design. It’s supposed to resemble a smooth, black pebble that has been shaped by time and water. The limited-edition piece is being...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Seeking Alpha

Get Ready For The Tech Drop To Accelerate

Technology stocks have been dropping since the November tech top blew off. Well, it's official, the Nasdaq Composite Index has corrected by around 13% from its recent ATH in November, putting the tech-heavy major average clearly in correction territory. Growth fears, Fed tightening, and highly-elevated valuations are significant factors responsible for the recent drop in prices. As the Fed continues to shift toward a tighter monetary policy, the dynamic will likely continue to pressure the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the near term. Moreover, valuations are still exceptionally high in many tech names, and it's not clear whether robust growth expectations are attainable for some companies. Therefore, we will probably see this correction deepen before the tech market makes a substantial recovery.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

The rise of NEAR Protocol as a project led ecosystem

Until now, NEAR Protocol has quietly grown as a scalable, proof-of-stake network. This week, the Layer 1 blockchain, hit a milestone with the NEAR token reaching an all-time high of $18.70. This may be in part because NEAR has started making the headlines as Forbes named Near Protocol as the third fastest-growing cryptocurrency ecosystem for developers in 2021.
MARKETS
resourceworld.com

Goldseek set to drill Quebec project, shares rise

Goldseek Resources Inc. [CSE-GSK, GSK.CN-CNSX, OSKKF-OTC] said Wednesday it is set to launch a 4,000-metre drill program at the Beschefer Project in Quebec. Drilling is set to begin during the first two weeks of February, 2022, the company said in a press release. Goldseek shares advanced on the news, rising...
WORLD
Seeking Alpha

The January Supply Surge And Its Impact On Rates

January is the busiest month of the year for syndicated bond sales. Looking at the average of the past five years, from 2017 to 2021, we find that the two busiest weeks when it comes to euro syndicated supply are in January, the second, and third weeks respectively. The third spot is a disputed one, but the fourth week of January is a contender, alongside spikes in May, June, and September. So, primary markets will be brimming with activity this month.
MARKETS
segmentnext.com

Monster Hunter Rise Magnamalo Weaknesses, Tips and Drops

Magnamalo is an intimidating beast in Monster Hunter Rise and in this guide, we will tell you how to defeat Magnamalo in Monster Hunter Rise by outlining the attack patterns of this hulking monster. Monster Hunter Rise Magnamalo. Magnamalo is a Fanged Wyvern who is large in size. It is...
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

She built her business on Amazon. She’s suing because she says Amazon made it impossible.

In May 2019, Ahaji Amos set up in a limited liability corporation to create a delivery company for Amazon packages in Durham, North Carolina. Nearly three years later, Amos is suing Amazon Logistics, alleging that the company misled her about the potential for success in the partnership and claiming that Amazon designed the program to make it nearly impossible for the LLC to be profitable or independent.
DURHAM, NC
The Independent

Rare black diamond from ‘outer space’ goes on sale but can only be bought with cryptocurrency

A rare 555.55-carat diamond from outer space is being sold at auction for millions of pounds.“The Enigma”, as the dark rock has been called, is thought to have originated from a meteoric impact or a ‘diamond-bearing asteroid that hit the planet. It is heavier than both the 530-carat Great Star of Africa, and the 545.7-carat Golden Jubilee.As well as its specific carat, the Enigma also contains exactly 55 facets or faces.Black diamonds, which are also known as Carbonado diamonds, can be dated as far back as 3.8 billion years. They are found in alluvial, sedimentary deposits, close to or on...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
hypebeast.com

'GameStop: Rise of the Players' Documents the r/WallStreetBets GME Revolution

2021 was no doubt a very interesting year for a variety of reasons, but one of the highlights for those in the finance or gaming spheres was the GameStop r/WallStreetBets saga. Whether you see it as retail investors bringing the fight to Wall Street or a more simple pump and dump scheme from a select group of Reddit users, the entire story is still phenomenally captivating, and now there’s a documentary about it you can watch.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Lim Kok Thay: Cruise CEO resigns after ship flees to Bahamas to evade US warrant

The chairman and CEO of the cruise operator Genting Hong Kong, Lim Kok Thay, has resigned after one of the company’s vessels was diverted from Miami to end its journey in the Bahamas to avoid a US warrant. The company has filed to end its business after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the cruise industry hard. The company said in a stock exchange filing that the chairman, who owns 76 per cent of Genting Hong Kong, stepped down on 21 January. The deputy CEO and president of the company, Au Fook Yew, also stepped down. The company appears to be...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Kering Sells Off Girard-Perregaux And Ulysse Nardin To Management Team

Has sold both Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin to the current management of the Swiss watch brands. “On the sound foundations laid thanks to Kering’s support and investments, we have the right setup and resources to implement a plan capable of ensuring the long-term development of both brands” says Patrick Pruniaux, CEO of Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin since 2018.
BUSINESS

