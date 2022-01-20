GrowthRing & Supply Readies Drop 06 of its Project Rising Series

Technology stocks have been dropping since the November tech top blew off. Well, it's official, the Nasdaq Composite Index has corrected by around 13% from its recent ATH in November, putting the tech-heavy major average clearly in correction territory. Growth fears, Fed tightening, and highly-elevated valuations are significant factors responsible for the recent drop in prices. As the Fed continues to shift toward a tighter monetary policy, the dynamic will likely continue to pressure the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the near term. Moreover, valuations are still exceptionally high in many tech names, and it's not clear whether robust growth expectations are attainable for some companies. Therefore, we will probably see this correction deepen before the tech market makes a substantial recovery.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO