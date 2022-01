Apple 15.2.1, the sixth update to the major release of iOS 15 in September, is here. You may have seen a prompt on your phone to upgrade your operating system, but if not, you can check by going into Settings, General and then Software Update. The upgrade is free and available on all eligible devices (iPhone S and later) over the air. Compared to the earlier 15.2 update, it is a relatively small one that addresses an issue causing Messages sent through an iCloud Link not to load and it fixes a bug with third-party CarPlay apps not responding to input. Should you download it? In a word, yes.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO