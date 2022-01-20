ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

Gas main break on NY 7 in Rotterdam

By Michael O'Brien
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Crews are currently working on a gas main break on NY 7 in Rotterdam. All lanes are open on NY 7 and there should be no traffic delays.

Paving solutions for Glenridge Road bridge

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to News@news10.com.

This is a developing situation, go to NEWS10 Live for live updates.

