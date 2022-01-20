British police arrest two men in Texas synagogue attack investigation

Murdered teenager Louise Smith may not have received appropriate support because of Covid-19 restrictions, a review of her care has found.Shane Mays, 30, from Havant Hampshire was jailed for life and must serve a minimum of 25 years after being found guilty of killing the 16-year-old on VE Day 2020.Louise, who was training to be a veterinary nurse, was “brutally” killed in Havant Thicket, with her body defiled and burnt.The trial at Winchester Crown Court heard that Louise was “vulnerable”, suffered from anxiety and depression, and smoked cannabis.She had moved in with Mays and his wife, Chazlynn Jayne...
