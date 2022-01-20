ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

BTS’s “DNA” Becomes Their 2nd MV To Reach 1.4 Billion Views

By S. Nam
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS’s “DNA” has arrived at another important milestone!. On January 20 at approximately 5:18 p.m....

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

ATEEZ’s “WONDERLAND” Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 100 Million Views

ATEEZ has just reached an exciting new milestone on YouTube!. On January 13 at approximately 8:54 a.m. KST, ATEEZ’s music video for “WONDERLAND” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s first music video ever to achieve the feat. ATEEZ first released the music...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Music Video#Kst
ksl.com

'Baby Shark' becomes the first YouTube video to hit 10 billion views

ATLANTA — "Baby Shark," the inescapable earworm beloved by some children and often feared by their parents, has hit a new milestone — 10 billion views on YouTube. Not only is it the most-viewed video on the platform, a record it set in November 2020, but it's now the only video on the site to reach 10 billion views, YouTube confirmed to CNN.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kpopstarz.com

BTS V Becomes the Most Viewed K-pop Solo Artist on Wikipedia in 2021

BTS V adds a new milestone to his long list of achievements as he is the only K-pop artist who entered the top 10 of Wikipedia's most viewed pages in 2021!. Keep reading for more details. BTS V is Wikipedia's 'Most Viewed' K-pop Artist in 2021. BTS V became the...
INTERNET
epicstream.com

BOL4 Reaches 1st 100M Views With Some Following the Duo's Disbandment

BOL4 released Some in 2017 under Red Diary Page 1. album. BOL4 finally reached their first 100 million views years after their debut. From being contestants of Superstar K6 in 2014, BOL4 found their home in Shofar Music and officially debuted as idols. The duo, which initially consisted of Woo Ji Yoon and Ahn Ji Young, debuted with their single Fight Day under their Red Ickle mini-album on April 22, 2016.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Soompi

Winners Of The 31st Seoul Music Awards

On January 23, the 31st Seoul Music Awards took place at the Gocheok Sky Dome, with Kim Sung Joo, Boom, and AOA’s Seolhyun as the MCs. Like last year, the 31st Seoul Music Awards awarded a single Daesang (Grand Prize) and separate Best Album and Best Song Awards. NCT 127 won the Daesang and the Best Album and Best Song Awards were won by NCT DREAM and IU respectively. BTS won the World Best Artist Award as well as the U+ Idol Live Best Artist Award and the Bonsang (Main Award). Trot singer Lim Young Woong took home the most total wins of any artist with the OST Award, Trot Award, Popularity Award (Korea), and a Bonsang.
MUSIC
Design Taxi

YouTube Finally Hits 10 Billion Views On A Single Video... And It’s This Tune

A video on YouTube has finally broken the incredible 10 billion view-mark for the first time ever, and it’s a tune that most of us are probably familiar with. If you have been on the internet (or had kids) anytime since 2016, you’d have become accustomed to Pinkfong’s hit, Baby Shark. The catchy song and dance video for children is the first video to hit 10 billion views, with it generating two billion views in the first year and a half alone.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kpopstarz.com

Agust D's 'Daechwita' MV Hits 333 Million Views on YouTube

Agust D (BTS Suga) makes record as his "Daechwita" MV achieved 333 million views on YouTube. BTS Suga's 'Daechwita' MV TouTube views Hits 333 Million. "Daechwita," released by BTS Suga under his moniker Agust D, surpassed 333 million views on YouTube on January 20 (KST). The song is from his mixtape "D-2," which was released on May 22, 2021,
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy