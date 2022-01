Kim Woo Bin, Esom, and Kang You Seok will be working on the upcoming Netflix original series “Delivery Knight” (working title) together!. Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Delivery Knight” takes place in 2071 where pollution has become so severe that people can’t survive without respirators and tells of the story that unfolds as legendary delivery knight 5-8, who has extraordinary fighting skills, meets refugee Sa Wol, who dreams of becoming a delivery knight because they are the refugees’ only hope. As Korea undergoes desertification, the remaining 1 percent of humanity has become stratified, and delivery knights have come to play an extremely important role in society.

