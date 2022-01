Germany’s Autobahn highway system is renowned for its unrestricted stretches that don’t have federally mandated speed limits. The authorities only have an advisory speed limit of 81 mph and driving beyond that isn’t illegal, making it a bucket-list destination for automobile enthusiasts who wish to experience the madness of going full-throttle on a public road. A few months back, a Czech millionaire by the name of Radim Passer posted a video of going really fast on the German Autobahn, between Berlin and Hannover, on his Bugatti Chiron. In fact, the top speed attained by the millionaire was crazy enough to piss off Germany’s Transportation Ministry. Passer hit a top speed of 257 mph (414 kph) while driving Chiron that’s powered by an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine.

