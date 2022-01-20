ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BHP investors approve scrapping of dual listing

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsfWP_0dqfOMs700

SYDNEY (Reuters) -BHP Group investors in London and Sydney have approved plans to scrap the mining company’s dual listing in favour of a main listing in Sydney.

More than 97% of investors voted in favour of the plan at a company shareholder meeting in London after the proposal won the support of more than 96% of proxy votes at an earlier meeting in Australia.

The decision will see the FTSE 100 index lose one of its biggest companies though it will retain a standard listing in London.

Owners of BHP’s London-listed shares on the FTSE 100 account for 42% of the overall register split between London and Sydney.

Jefferies said “M&A deals could be coming” following the unification and once BHP completes the sale of its petroleum assets to Woodside Petroleum in the second quarter of 2022.

“An exit from oil & gas and a desire to increase exposure to ‘future-facing commodities’, which management has explicitly defined as copper, nickel and potash, could mean that BHP pursues acquisitions,” they wrote in a note.

“CEO Mike Henry has recently talked about disciplined M&A being a lever for growth,” they added.

The results of the votes will be published on the two stock exchanges later in the day. BHP shares were up 1% in London by 1615 GMT.

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

BHP shareholders approve unification resolutions

BHP has been operating under a dual-listed company corporate structure since 2001 when it merged with Billiton. The shareholders of Anglo-Australian multinational BHP have approved the board decision to unify its corporate structure under its existing Australian parent company, BHP Group, the company said on January 21. BHP has been...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Marketplace bug sees at least $1 mln of NFTs sold below market price

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A bug in the largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, allowed attackers to purchase at least $1 million worth of NFTs across multiple different wallets for significantly below market price, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said on Monday. A non-fungible token (NFT) is a form of crypto asset,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK's Amigo says CFO Mike Corcoran to step down

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo Holdings (AMGO.L) said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Mike Corcoran will step down immediately, on a day where its shares fell as much as 62% after the firm flagged potential insolvency. Amigo earlier in the day said it could enter insolvency if...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia shares set for weak start, NZ stocks fall

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a weak start on Tuesday as an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and rising geopolitical tensions have spooked investors, with local oil-related stocks likely to decline as crude prices fell about 2% overnight. The local share price index futures was down...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhp Group#Proxy Votes#Shareholder Meeting#M A#Woodside Petroleum
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With BHP Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BHP Group. Looking at options history for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.
PETS
mining.com

Nutrien is a possible takeover target for BHP, analyst says

The world’s top fertilizer producer could be a takeover target for BHP Group after a “peculiar” CEO change earlier this month, according to research from Gordon Haskett. The surprise exit of Nutrien CEO Mayo Schmidt to start the year after only eight months on the job suggests the company is struggling with figuring out what it wants to do, Don Bilson, head of event-driven research at Gordon Haskett in New York, said Wednesday by phone.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

BHP shareholders dump dual listing, backing streamlined structure

BHP (NYSE:BHP) investors in London and Sydney have approved plans to scrap the company's dual listing in favor of a main listing in Sydney. Proxy votes show 96% of U.K. shareholders favored dropping the current dual-listing structure, and 97% of investors voted for the plan at a company shareholder meeting in London.
MARKETS
Metro International

Singapore lists first SPAC as Asia investors warm up to blank check firms

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A small blank-check firm backed by state investor Temasek made its Singapore debut on Thursday, marking the first such local listing as Singapore steps up a drive to emerge as a key venue for listings of this type. This came four months after Singapore Exchange allowed...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Reuters

BHP listing shift set to trigger funds rush

SYDNEY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A change in corporate structure at BHP Group (BHP.AX) is likely to unleash a wave of selling in London and an even bigger buying surge in Sydney, with investors braced for a potentially bumpy end to the world's biggest listed miner's dual listing. Shareholders on...
WORLD
investmentu.com

Microcap Stocks List for Investors in 2022

Below is a microcap stocks list that includes those with a gross profit margin of at least 20%. Some have much higher. A microcap stock is a company with listed stock. And if it has a market cap of between $50 million and $300 million, it’s considered a microcap. Take a look at the list below.
STOCKS
mining.com

BHP revives appetite for deals with biggest rivals in sights

After sitting dormant for more than a decade, BHP Group — once mining’s most aggressive dealmaker — is positioning itself for a return to large-scale M&A. BHP has expanded its dealmaking team, including in London, and is interested in pursuing a transformational deal, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The company is evaluating rivals including Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Glencore Plc, they said, while emphasizing that there is no indication it is preparing any bids at this point.
BUSINESS
Reuters

BHP re-enters Africa with Tanzania nickel investment

Jan 10 (Reuters) - BHP Group (BHP.AX), (BHPB.L) has invested $40 million in a Tanzania nickel project, UK-based private company Kabanga Nickel said on Monday, the first new bet by the world's biggest miner in Africa in years. BHP has not been active in Africa since it spun off South32...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

BHP invests $50 million in Kabanga Nickel, production expected by 2025

Kabanga Nickel said today it received a $50 million investment by BHP Billiton. Kabanga said its project is the largest development-ready nickel sulphide deposit in the world. Located in western Tanzania, it has contained in-situ nickel equivalent resources estimated at 1.86 million tonnes and an in-situ nickel equivalent grade of 3.44%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

BHP to invest $50 million to advance Tanzania nickel project

(Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd would make an investment of $40 million to develop a nickel project in Tanzania, Kabanga Nickel said on Monday, and $10 million for a cleaner production technology, as the global miner seeks to reduce its carbon footprint. BHP will invest $40 million in privately-owned Kabanga...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

BHP warns of difficult outlook for iron ore

In an operational review, the mining giant cut guidance for its coking coal division, citing absenteeism due to the Omicron variant. BHP, the world’s biggest mining company, has warned investors of an increasingly troubling outlook for its iron ore business due to the proposed easing of border restrictions in Western Australia (WA).
METAL MINING
Reuters

Lyondell Houston oil refinery sale in focus ahead of investor call

HOUSTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chances for a quick sale of LyondellBasell Industries' (LYB.N) Houston oil refinery are dwindling with several other refineries competing for buyers, said people familiar with the matter on Monday. The petrochemical maker put the 263,776 barrel-per-day plant on the market for a second time last...
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market pares decline as technology rallies

TORONTO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index on Monday fell to a five-week low as fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine and aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment, but the index clawed back much of its earlier decline. The Toronto Stock...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

288K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy