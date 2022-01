Round 1 Friday went to the Milwaukee Bucks, who took this one on points, 94-90 over the Bulls in the first game this season between the once again Eastern Conference rivals. "Fun game," said DeMar DeRozan, who couldn't deliver the haymaker this time, but kept the Bulls standing until the end with 35 points and an uncanny 17 of 18 free throws. "Those are the games you want to be in, defending champs, we were shorthanded, didn't go in there with any excuses. Proud of my guys. Went out there and competed in a hostile environment, gave ourselves a chance even though we were missing shots. We competed defensively, we tried to make things difficult for them. And to have a chance late in the game."

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO