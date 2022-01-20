ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Marty Kostyuk speaks on being inspired by Paula Badosa

By DZEVAD MESIC
 4 days ago
Marta Kostyuk, 19, has noticed the improvement Paula Badosa has made over the last two years as she is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Badosa and become one of the best players in the world. Last year, Badosa won her maiden Masters title in Indian Wells, debuted at the...

Gael Monfils: I tried to not even remember last year

World No. 20 Gael Monfils was glad he managed to escape with a straight-set win over Cristian Garin and reach the Australian Open round-of-16. Monfils, seeded at No. 17, saw off Garin 7-6 (4) 6-1 6-3 to progress into the last-16 at Melbourne Park. Monfils was up by an early...
'Roger Federer was extremely upset after losing to Novak Djokovic,' says former coach

In the ultimate clash of titans, Roger Federer had everything in his hands against Novak Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final, his last Major title clash. The Swiss won 14 points more than the Serb, scored four breaks more than Novak, had 40 winners more and two match points and two break points at 11-11 in the decider up for grabs, squandering all that and allowing Djokovic to prevail in the longest Wimbledon final ever.
Novak Djokovic: sponsors could abandoning him, now what?

After the recent events involving Novak Djokovic, who was expelled from Australia on Sunday after the sentence of three federal judges confirmed his visa cancellation order for his vaccination status, Forbes magazine took care to find out which ones among the main sponsors of the Serbian have decided to continue the partnership and which have instead interrupted it.
Navratilova is right on Djokovic's issue: they all came out very badly

At the end of a dispute that lasted almost two weeks, Novak Djokovic was expelled from Australia on last Sunday after the verdict passed by the Federal Court. The number 1 in the world had won the first appeal before Judge Anthony Kelly, but the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke had decided to revoke his visa for the second time by exercising his discretion.
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios claims he was threatened by opponents’ coach

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was threatened by the coach and trainer of his doubles opponents at the Australian Open on Friday.Kyrgios and his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off one of the results of the tournament so far by defeating top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round of the men’s doubles.It was another raucous atmosphere but the flash point appears to have been when Kyrgios hit one of the Croatian duo with the ball.😂😂 that was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc https://t.co/TCYCRCj3E5— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 21, 2022Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: “Just letting you...
Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal's CRAZY cross-forehand!

Rafael Nadal's problems against Adrian Mannarino in the 4th round of the Australian Open 2022 last a set. After a thirty-point tie break (and in which he is saved even on four occasions) the Spanish champion spreads between the second and third without making any particular changes to the script.
Serena Williams and Olympia with lightsabers as Jedi!

Serena Williams has won 73 WTA singles titles: 23 of these are Grand Slam events (absolute record in the Open Era, men included), making her the second player ever to have won more Majors in this specialty behind only Margaret Smith Court, with 24 . She completed the virtual Grand...
Tiger Woods, the secret of his new materials

The former world number one golfer Tiger Woods uses a Stealth Plus driver with a carbon fiber face - a material that is said to be a breakthrough in the golf equipment industry today.Woods used Stealth Plus when he and his son Charlie competed for the 36-hole PNC Championship sponsored by the PGA Tour in mid-December.
Peng Shuai issue: the concern of Ashleigh Barty and the others

Number 1 in the WTA world rankings Ashleigh Barty talked about Peng Shuai after her victory, with a double 6-1, in the second round over the Italian Lucia Bronzetti in Melbourne. The Australian tennis player, in the post-race, stated that all the players on the Tour are concerned about the well-being of the Chinese player and that they hope to see her compete in tournaments again soon.
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty keeps home hopes high – day seven at the Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty is three wins away from ending Australia’s long wait for a home singles champion after beating Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.Victoria Azarenka’s defeat by Barbora Krejcikova means there is guaranteed to be a new champion, with Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula also making it through.Rafael Nadal marched on in the men’s singles, winning a 30-point tie-break to set up victory over Adrian Mannarino, and he will next face Denis Shapovalov who upset third seed Alexander Zverev.Picture of the dayStat of the dayBreaking new groundTwo historic milestones in the #AusOpen juniors today: 🇮🇷 Meshkatolzahra Safi became the...
Serena Williams enters the NFT world!

Serena Williams enters the world of NFTs! The American tennis champion has made its official entry on the board of Sorare, a French fantasy soccer startup with blockchain that recently closed a 680 million dollar loan. About this deal, Serena said: "NFTs have the potential to be the tool that will bring equity and investment into women's sports.
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis reach Australian Open men’s doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares’ Australian Open hopes ended in the third round of the men’s doubles but Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run.Kyrgios and Kokkinakis caused one of the upsets of the tournament in the previous round by taking out top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, with Kyrgios then accusing the coach and trainer of the Croatians of threatening him.There was another packed crowd and lively atmosphere on Kia Arena as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, who were Wimbledon junior doubles champions in 2013, took on Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar.And the Australians came...
Tiger Woods, the osteopath is not optimistic

GolfMagic spoke to Poora Singh, a leading osteopath based at the Edgbaston Performance Clinic. "Tiger Woods at the Masters? Let’s break it down. You've got to go from a point from where the bone didn't even have any joints and then being bonded. And then once it's bonded, you...
AFP

Can Anisimova be Barty-pooper? Nadal eyes Zverev quarter-final

Giant-killer Amanda Anisimova, fresh from knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka, will have world number one Ashleigh Barty in her sights when the Australian Open hits the last-16 stage on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who says he is having "a very special week" after coming back from an injury-ravaged 2021, is one win away from the men's quarter-finals and a potential last-eight showdown with world number three Alexander Zverev. But the whole of Australia will be watching their idol Barty to see whether she can keep the Melbourne Park party going in search of a maiden triumph to add to her Roland Garros and Wimbledon crowns. The fearless 20-year-old Anisimova will be out to gatecrash the night-time festivities on Rod Laver Arena by claiming another famous win against Barty, who has only dropped eight games as she inches towards a maiden Grand Slam crown on home soil.
