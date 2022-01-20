ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel signs $3.4 bln submarines deal with Thyssenkrupp

JERUSALEM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Israel has agreed with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to develop and produce three advanced submarines for the Israeli Navy in a deal worth 3 billion euros ($3.41 billion), Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The parties also signed an industrial strategic cooperation agreement that amounts to more than 850 million euros, the ministry said. ($1 = 0.8810 euros) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by David Goodman )

