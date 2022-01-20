ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israel signs $3.4 billion submarines deal with Germany's Thyssenkrupp

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzkRL_0dqfMlfk00

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will build three advanced submarines for the Israeli Navy in a deal worth 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The parties also signed an industrial strategic cooperation agreement that amounts to more than 850 million euros, the ministry said.

The first of the submarines, part a new series called Dakar, will be delivered within nine years, the government said.

Israel’s Navy operates five German-built Dolphin-class submarines, with a sixth under construction in Germany. The three Dakar submarines will replace three of the ageing Dolphins.

“I would like to thank the German government for its assistance in advancing the agreement and for its commitment to Israel’s security,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

“I am confident that the new submarines will upgrade the capabilities of the Israeli Navy and will contribute to Israel’s security superiority in the region.”

The agreement also includes construction of a training simulator in Israel and the supply of spare parts.

“The Dakar class will be of a completely new design, which is to be specifically engineered to fulfil the operational requirements of the Israeli Navy,” Thyssenkrupp said.

The announcement comes only a few days before Israel’s cabinet is due to discuss forming a panel to investigate the decision-making process behind purchases of submarines and missile boats from Germany worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Israeli prosecutors last year charged several Israelis, including a businessman, a former naval officer and a former cabinet minister, with bribery, money laundering and tax invasion in connection with deals from 2009 to 2016.

Thyssenkrupp has said an internal investigation found no evidence of corruption in its handling of the sales and Israeli authorities have taken no action against the conglomerate.

($1 = 0.8810 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. The U.S.-led military organization said that it […]
MILITARY
KEYT

Israel launches state probe into German submarine purchase

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Cabinet has approved the launch of a state investigation into the purchase of submarines and other warships from Germany, a case that has embroiled close confidants of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sunday’s decision opens a top-level probe into a graft scandal surrounding a deal to purchase $2 billion of naval vessels from Germany’s Thyssenkrupp, an affair that implicated some of Netanyahu’s closest associates. The former prime minister was questioned, but not named as a suspect, in the scandal, referred to in Hebrew as “Case 3000.”
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Gantz
Benzinga

Cantourage Teams Up With Israel's Together Pharma To Bring First Ugandan Medical Cannabis To Germany

Berlin-based medical cannabis company Cantourage and Israeli medical cannabis producer Together Pharma (TASE: TGTR) have teamed up to bring the first Ugandan medical cannabis products to Germany. Beginning on Wednesday, pharmacies and patients throughout Germany will have access to two of Together Pharma's THC genetics: Glueberry OG and Power Plant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Submarines#Israeli Government#The Israeli Navy#Dolphin#Defense#Israelis
The Independent

China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan, largest in new year

China flew 39 warplanes toward Taiwan in its largest such sortie of the new year, continuing a pattern that the island has answered by scrambling its own jets in response.The formation Sunday night included 24 J-16 fighter jets and 10 J-10 jets, among other support aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft, according to Taiwan's defense ministry. Taiwan's air force scrambled its own jets and tracked the People's Liberation Army planes on its air defense radar systems, the defense ministry said. Chinese pilots have been flying towards Taiwan on a near-daily basis in the past year and a half, since Taiwan's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Iran jails French 'tourist' for eight years for spying

An Iranian court has sentenced a French man to eight years in prison on spying charges, his family and Paris-based lawyer said Tuesday, arguing that Tehran was using him as a "hostage" in talks with the West. Benjamin Briere, 36, is the only Western detainee known to be currently held in Iran who does not also hold an Iranian passport. He was also given an additional eight-month sentence for propaganda against Iran's Islamic system, his lawyer Philippe Valent said in a statement. Briere, who is being held in Vakilabad jail in the eastern city of Mashhad, was arrested in May 2020 after taking pictures in a national park with a recreational drone and is currently on hunger strike.
WORLD
Reuters

Biden warns Putin with sanctions as West steps up Ukraine defenses

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, as Western leaders stepped up military preparations and made plans to shield Europe from a potential energy supply shock. The rare sanctions threat came as...
POTUS
FOX59

US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

The U.S. Navy says it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy says it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters. The interdictions announced Sunday are the latest in the volatile waters of the Persian Gulf as American and British authorities step up seizures of contraband amid the grinding conflict in Yemen and ongoing drug trafficking in the region. The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet said the suspected smuggling ship was sailing from Iran on a well-worn maritime arms trafficking route to war-ravaged Yemen.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
The Independent

Seven US sailors injured after jet’s ‘landing mishap’ in South China Sea

Seven military personnel were injured after a US warplane suffered a “landing mishap” on the deck of an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea, the US navy has said. The incident happened during routine flight operations while the F-35C warplane was trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson on Monday in the South China Sea. “The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was recovered via US military helicopter,” the navy said on Tuesday. “The pilot is in stable condition. There were seven total sailors injured.”Of the seven injured, three were evacuated...
MILITARY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Twice in the past week, Yemen’s rebels have launched attacks with missiles and drones on the United Arab Emirates a major escalation for one of the world’s most protracted conflicts. The attacks underscore how the war that has ground on for over seven years in the corner of the Arabian Peninsula can flare into a regional danger. One of this week’s attacks targeted an Emirati military base hosting U.S. and British forces.Already, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of civilians and fighters in Yemen and created a yearslong humanitarian disaster in the Arab world’s poorest country.The war...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UAE says it intercepts 2 ballistic missilles over Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported, the latest attack to target the Emirati capital.The attack on Abu Dhabi, after another last week killed three people and wounded six, further escalates tensions across the Persian Gulf as Yemen's yearslong civil war grinds on. That war, pitting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition, has become a regional conflict as negotiations continue over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The collapse of the accord has sparked years of attacks across the region.The state-run WAM news agency said that...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Istanbul airport delays reopening after blizzard

Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul delayed its reopening on Tuesday as Turkey's biggest city began digging itself out of a major snowstorm that paralysed traffic and disrupted services. Istanbul Airport serviced more than 37 million passengers last year despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine urges calm, saying Russian invasion not imminent

Ukraine's leaders sought to reassure the nation that a feared invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of American military equipment Tuesday to sure up their defenses.Russia has denied it is planning an assault, but it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks, leading the United States and its NATO allies to rush to prepare for a possible war.Several rounds of high stakes diplomacy have failed to yield any breakthroughs, and this week tensions escalated further. NATO said it was bolstering...
POLITICS
The Independent

Services down after Canada’s foreign ministry comes under cyberattack

Some services are still down, after a multi-day network attack on Canada's foreign ministry last week.“Some access to internet and internet-based services are currently not working," said a statement from the Treasury Board, which makes recommendations on how the government of Canada spends its money.Officials have not yet said who was responsible for the attack, but it took place on Wednesday following advice from Canadian intelligence that network operators of critical infrastructure should upgrade their security in case of Russian cyber threats."There is no indication that any other government departments have been impacted," continued the Treasury Board statement.Canada, the US, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Houthis target Abu Dhabi with further ballistic missile attacks

The United Arab Emirates said that it had averted an attack from Yemen’s Houthi fighters and intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the country, state media reported on Monday.State-run WAM news agency said air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting the UAE, fired by the “Houthi terrorist militia”.The defence ministry said that there were no casualties.The government has “full readiness to deal with any threats,” and will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks,” said the report quoting the ministry.The missile fire interrupted services at Abu Dhabi International Airport for an hour...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

290K+
Followers
272K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy