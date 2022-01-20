ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa: Q4 Earnings Insights

 4 days ago
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alcoa beat estimated earnings by 27.55%, reporting an EPS of $2.5 versus an estimate of $1.96, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $948.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 15.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alcoa's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 1.79 1.34 0.46 0.11

EPS Actual 2.05 1.49 0.79 0.26

Revenue Estimate 2.93B 2.64B 2.65B 2.35B

Revenue Actual 3.11B 2.83B 2.87B 2.39B

