Recap: Preferred Bank Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 05:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Preferred Bank beat estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.72, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $5.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Preferred Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 1.62 1.45 1.37 1.16

EPS Actual 1.76 1.44 1.42 1.40

Revenue Estimate 48.39M 46.72M 45.93M 44.37M

Revenue Actual 47.75M 43.36M 45.35M 46.06M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

