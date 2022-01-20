ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Scheduled For January 20, 2022

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Rqfb_0dqfLZzh00

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.47 per share on revenue of $9.37 billion.

• Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.22 million.

• WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $255.66 million.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $105.87 million.

• Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSE:GURU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.44 million.

• Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $228.25 million.

• First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $730.51 million.

• BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $227.36 million.

• Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $5.62 billion.

• M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.85 per share on revenue of $7.79 billion.

• Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $167.84 million.

• Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $70.02 million.

• Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $153.99 million.

• Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.

• Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $492.63 million.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $173.81 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $47.75 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $141.00 million.

• Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $61.57 million.

• PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.

• People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $416.09 million.

• Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $215.33 million.

• SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.51 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $273.42 million.

• Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $123.83 million.

• Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $263.68 million.

• Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion.

• Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $7.71 billion.

• 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $85.32 million.

• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $70.43 million.

• Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $110.71 million.

• IDW Media Holdings (AMEX:IDW) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Benzinga

Recap: IBM Q4 Earnings

IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IBM beat estimated earnings by 6.69%, reporting an EPS of $3.35 versus an estimate of $3.14, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $3.67 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Park National Q4 Earnings

Park National (AMEX:PRK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Park National beat estimated earnings by 6.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $2.1, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Atlantic Capital Q4 Earnings

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atlantic Capital beat estimated earnings by 7.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.53, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Third Bancorp#Quarterly Earnings#First Bancorp#American Airlines Group#Frbk#Hldgs#Wns#Wbs#First Horizon#Fhn#Unp#M T Bank#Keycorp#Fitb#Home Bancshares#Homb#Regions Financial
Benzinga

Looking Into Cleveland-cliffs Inc's Recent Short Interest

Cleveland-cliffs Inc's (NYSE:CLF) short percent of float has fallen 10.79% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 40.88 million shares sold short, which is 9.01% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

CNB Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:28 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CNB Financial beat estimated earnings by 1.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.79, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: MetroCity Bankshares Q4 Earnings

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 12:31 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MetroCity Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 3.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.66, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Looking Into Carter Bank & Trust's Recent Short Interest

Carter Bank & Trust's (NASDAQ:CARE) short percent of float has risen 5.56% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 243.80 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.95% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Zions Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zions Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.31, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

PetMed Express: Q3 Earnings Insights

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PetMed Express missed estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $5.18 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Trustco Bank Q4 Earnings

Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Trustco Bank beat estimated earnings by 14.19%, reporting an EPS of $0.845 versus an estimate of $0.74, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1.57 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Enterprise Finl Servs: Q4 Earnings Insights

Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Enterprise Finl Servs beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.19, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Servisfirst Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Servisfirst Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 5.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.98, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Steel Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Steel Dynamics beat estimated earnings by 2.48%, reporting an EPS of $5.78 versus an estimate of $5.64, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Peering Into QuantumScape Corporation Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

QuantumScape Corporation Class A Common Stock's (NYSE:QS) short percent of float has risen 13.04% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 31.24 million shares sold short, which is 14.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

SouthState: Q4 Earnings Insights

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SouthState beat estimated earnings by 4.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.52, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $13.42 million...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Where Huntington Bancshares Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Saia

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Saia. The company has an average price target of $340.12 with a high of $400.00 and a low of $200.00.
STOCKS
