First Internet: Q4 Earnings Insights

First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Internet beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $323.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 7.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Internet's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 1.13 1.20 0.95 0.85

EPS Actual 1.27 1.11 1.05 1.12

Revenue Estimate 23.43M 23.07M 21.33M 19.56M

Revenue Actual 28.73M 30.57M 28.90M 31.52M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.