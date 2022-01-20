ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintrust Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wintrust Financial beat estimated earnings by 3.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.53, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $11.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 8.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wintrust Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 1.52 1.59 1.41 1.41

EPS Actual 1.77 1.70 2.54 1.63

Revenue Estimate 407.83M 423.69M 411.02M 414.20M

Revenue Actual 423.97M 408.96M 448.40M 417.76M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

