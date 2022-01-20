Orrstown Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orrstown Finl Servs missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.66, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orrstown Finl Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.65 0.73 0.69 0.59

EPS Actual 0.65 0.79 0.92 0.91

Revenue Estimate 20.52M 21.83M 22.24M 23.68M

Revenue Actual 20.62M 21.90M 21.86M 23.73M

