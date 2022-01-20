ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

IIHS Flags Past Concerns With Tesla And Other Automakers' Self-Driving Systems As It Launches Automation-Focused Safety Scores

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oecUu_0dqfKsor00

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said on Thursday it is rolling out a new rating program this year that is aimed at measuring partial automation systems deployed by automakers such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) to help keep drivers focused on the road.

What Happened: The new program will rate the partial automation measures as good, acceptable, marginal or poor, depending upon how effective they are in grabbing the driver’s attention.

Automakers will have to put in place enough measures that ensure the drivers' eyes are directed at the road and their hands are either on the wheel or ready to grab it at all times to secure a good rating; backup measures to alert the driver or escalate an emergency are also required.

The industry-funded group, which works to reduce traffic crashes, deaths and injuries through research and crash tests, said it expects to issue the first set of ratings in 2022.

Who Does The Rating Cover: The ratings are aimed at various partial automation systems used under various names but marketed as seemingly autonomous.

IIHS named Tesla’s Autopilot, GM’s Super Cruise and Volvo’s (OTC: VLVLY) Pilot Assist as systems that deploy cameras, radar or other sensors to “see” the road and explained that “despite misleading messaging from some manufacturers” to consumers, there are no self-driving cars available as of now and many vehicles have only partial automation.

“Partial automation systems may make long drives seem like less of a burden, but there is no evidence that they make driving safer,” IIHS President David Harkey said.

“In fact, the opposite may be the case if systems lack adequate safeguards.”

IIHS said that while most partial automation systems have some safeguards in place to help ensure drivers are focused and ready, none of them meets all the pending IIHS criteria.

There are five levels of automation under standards created by SAE International. A Level 4 system implies the vehicle can handle all aspects of driving without human intervention. Tesla’s full-self driving technology, or the Autopilot, is currently at Level 2.

GM’s recently-launched hands-free Ultra Cruise system is considered more advanced than Super Cruise but it is still a Level 2 partial automation system and requires a driver’s attention all the time.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.4% lower at $995.65 a share on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Ford To Recall About 200,000 Cars Over Brake-Pedal Issue

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is recalling nearly 200,000 cars in the United States, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. What Happened: The recalls are related to a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off. The recall covers certain 2014 Ford Fusion models as well as some...
CARS
Benzinga

Why Ford's Stock Is Falling Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading lower after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a $25 price target. Over the past 5 trading sessions, Ford's stock has dropped approximately 10% from the $24 level to the $21 level. Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On General Motors

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on General Motors (NYSE:GM). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Iihs#Tesla Autopilot#Gm#Vehicles#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#General Motors Co#Super Cruise#Volvo#Vlvly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
upr.org

The Hyundai Sonata 2021: a look at the safety of self-driving cars

That’s the Sonata that Hyundai loaned us merging onto I-15. Nocomplaints here. The 1.6 liter turbo is less than half the size of an SUV engine. Car and Driver got it 0-60 in 7.3 seconds, which is decent considering the trade-off of 37 miles per gallon highway. And when...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Tesla Is Raising Prices for Full Self Driving Once Again

Is now raising the price of its Full Self Driving software once again, bringing the still-in-beta program to $12,000 USD within the U.S. market. According to a tweet from the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the $2,000 USD price hike will come into effect on January 17, and the monthly subscription price of $199 USD will also increase, although he didn’t provide any explicit reasons as to why Tesla is charging more. At the same time, Musk also noted that prices for Full Self Driving will continue to increase as the company gets nearer to launching its fully-complete version. The new price marks a significant increase from the original $8,000 USD Tesla charged back in October of 2020 when the software was first launched.
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Tesla raises Full Self Driving to $12,000, adds 'Assertive' mode

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that the electric carmaker will raise the U.S. price of its advanced driver assistant software dubbed "Full Self Driving" to $12,000 on Jan. 17. The 20% price rise comes less than two years after Tesla raised Full Self-Driving (FSD) prices to $10,000 from...
CARS
Seattle Times

Robot trucks raising self-driving safety stakes

Shipping companies and software developers are experimenting with self-driving trucks as a way to solve a driver shortage worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing fire from safety advocates who call the technology a risk to motorists. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Uber Technologies’ freight division and FedEx are among the operators...
TECHNOLOGY
whtc.com

NHTSA evaluating potential safety concerns related to heating issue of Tesla cars

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Friday that it is discussing heating issues of some Tesla vehicles with the automaker and evaluating “potential safety concerns.”. A number of Tesla owners have complained that heat pumps are failing in extreme cold temperatures, according to Drive Tesla...
CARS
The Guardian

California reviews whether Tesla’s self-driving tests require oversight

California is evaluating whether Tesla’s self-driving tests require regulatory oversight, following “videos showing a dangerous use of that technology” and federal investigations into Tesla vehicle crashes, a state regulator said. The California department of motor vehicles previous said that Tesla’s full self-driving, or FSD, beta requires human...
POLITICS
Detroit News

California DMV to review Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' and other technology to determine software's future use

San Francisco - California's Department of Motor Vehicles has opened a new review into Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" and other driver-assistance software as it seeks to determine whether it should consider the features "autonomous," a spokeswoman said Tuesday night. The review could carry major implications for the company headed by Elon...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Autoblog

Tesla Full Self-Driving regulations under review in California

California is reevaluating Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) test program to determine if the electric-car maker's software should fall under its DMV's autonomous vehicle regulations, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday. FSD is an advanced driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks, but Tesla says it does not make...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Full Self-Driving Package Just Got More Expensive

Tesla has officially announced that the cost of its Full Self-Driving package, found in products such as the Model S, will be increasing to $12,000 as of January 17. This is a decision that will likely coincide with the release of a crucial update to the system. This decision comes after the package received some controversy among some of the brand's customers.
CARS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
100K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy