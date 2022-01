It’s been over 30 years since Madonna released her hit “Material Girl,” and the singer now has the real estate portfolio to prove her claims. Over the past few decades, the Queen of Pop has accumulated an impressive collection of homes located in London, Beverly Hills, New York City, Lisbon, and more. The singer makes each city she lives in a new hub for her many projects. For instance, the historic 18th-century Moorish mansion in Portugal that she purchased in 2017 became the location for her daily dispatches during the pandemic. Most recently, she bought a Hidden Hills estate from The Weeknd—likely a sign of her return to Hollywood in time to release new music in 2022. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the singer’s other famous dwellings.

