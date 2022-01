Another unfathomable Boston Celtics loss, another day of the dread that accompanies the reality that things can’t go on like they are now. President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens is feeling the heat, having made a trade this past week that moved the franchise closer to below the luxury tax line. Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier won’t play, but Juan Hernangomez wasn’t seeing the hardwood anyway. Stevens could get hardship exceptions for the pair if neither is able to return this season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO