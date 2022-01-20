Recap: PacWest Banc Q4 Earnings

PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PacWest Banc beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.0, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $58.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PacWest Banc's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 1.03 0.97 0.91 0.67

EPS Actual 1.17 1.52 1.27 0.99

Revenue Estimate 316.41M 304.68M 294.05M 283.06M

Revenue Actual 327.19M 306.68M 306.10M 299.06M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.