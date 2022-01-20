F N B: Q4 Earnings Insights

F N B (NYSE:FNB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

F N B reported in-line EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.3, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $492.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at F N B's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 0.30 0.29 0.26 0.24

EPS Actual 0.34 0.31 0.28 0.28

Revenue Estimate 307.02M 305.74M 311.28M 307.81M

Revenue Actual 321.26M 307.64M 305.73M 302.76M

