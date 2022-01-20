ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Amazon plans a clothing store for a Southern California mall

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it plans to open a clothing store in a...

www.timesdaily.com

ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Amazon to open physical clothing store with hybrid experience

We’ve already seen Amazon bring a hybrid online/offline experience when grocery shopping but now they’re bringing a similar concept store for apparel. The online retail giant has announced they will soon be launching their first Amazon Style store at The Americana at Brand shopping mall in Los Angeles. This will let customers shop in a physical store for clothes, footwear, and fashion accessories but also let them use all kinds of shopping tech to still give it an Amazon feel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Amazon is opening a clothing store next to Nordstrom and JC Penney

Amazon has a new venture outside of e-commerce, cloud computing, content streaming, smart devices, Whole Foods, cashier-less technology or anything else you've come to associate with one of the most successful companies in American history. It's a physical clothing store. Like, you know, a real brick-and-mortar space where you go...
BUSINESS
NBC Chicago

Amazon Is Opening a Real-World Clothing Store With High-Tech Fitting Rooms

Amazon is launching its first apparel store, called Amazon Style, the company announced Thursday. The first location, based in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, Calif., will open later this year. Amazon has experimented with physical retail formats in grocery and books, but it has never sold clothing or shoes...
State
New York State
ABC News

Amazon announces its 1st clothing store: here's what to know

Amazon has expanded in many ways throughout the years, and now the e-commerce giant is launching a brick-and-mortar clothing store. The company announced Thursday that its Amazon Style fashion retail space will open later this year at The Americana at Brand shopping mall in Los Angeles. The new concept will...
morningbrew.com

With Amazon Style, the company expands to physical clothing stores

Amazon has looked into the future and the future is Kohl’s. The mega corporation announced Thursday that it plans to open its first physical clothing store later this year in sunny Glendale, California. The store, called Amazon Style (a clever combination of the company’s name and the concept of...
GLENDALE, CA
techxplore.com

Amazon to open Los Angeles clothing store, in first

Amazon's online commerce empire is taking another step into the real world with plans announced Thursday to open a shop in Los Angeles that would be its first bricks-and-mortar clothing store. An Amazon Style store to launch later this year is to let customers use the retailer's app to scan...
#Clothing#Ap
Times Daily

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

People who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
RESTAURANTS
Times Union

Video Gives a First Look at Amazon's High-Tech Clothing Store

For years, Amazon has been asserting itself in the brick-and-mortar grocery space through ventures like Amazon Go and its Whole Foods acquisition. Now the ecommerce giant wants to take care of your clothes, too. On Thursday, Amazon announced that it will be introducing its first-ever physical apparel store in Los...
APPAREL
