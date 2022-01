If the list of best-selling NFTs was a party, it would have been filled with cartoon bears that look like frat boys, dive-bar-crawling apes, and puking children — until a group of glowering, Amazonian women threw themselves into the mix. The NFT scene really is overwhelmingly, grossly male. It is starting to expand, though, thanks in large part to the World of Women (WoW) NFT collection — a series of 10,000 diverse female avatars created and illustrated by Yam Karkai, a woman who claims to be on a mission to give back to women-centric organizations.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO