ELYSIA’s DeFi, a decentralized project that connects real and digital assets finances, ELYFI has introduced the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, following the Ethereum network. With the introduction of the BSC network, the first money pool to be opened is the BUSD money pool. Users can earn interests and governance tokens (ELFI) by depositing their BUSD in their wallets into the money pool. As it is an opportunity to earn stable profits with stablecoins in a situation where cryptocurrency has been trending sideways and down markets recently, it is expected that many users in the BSC ecosystem will be able to flow into ELYSIA and ELYFI.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO