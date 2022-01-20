ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austrian parliament approves vaccine mandate for adults

By EMILY SCHULTHEIS and GEIR MOULSON
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Austria’s parliament voted Thursday to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults from Feb. 1, the first of its kind in Europe, with maximum potential fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,000) for people who don't comply after a series of reminders. Lawmakers voted...

www.sfgate.com

