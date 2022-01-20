Two arrests in Birmingham and Manchester over Texas synagogue hostage attack
Two men have been arrested in Birmingham and Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram. Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead when the FBI entered the building in Texas on January 15 following a 10-hour...
A police officer who was jailed for assaulting two black members of the public while on duty has been found dead at his home. Declan Jones, a former constable with West Midlands Police, was said to have caused a public relations “disaster” for police with the assaults on consecutive days in April 2020.
A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Paul Ologbose, 57, is thought to have been hit in the head once following an altercation at a venue on Kensington Drive in Leigh shortly before 1.55am on Sunday.A man aged in his 40s was taken to custody by officers at the scene, and he has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.Mr Ologbose was taken to hospital with a critical head injury but died on Sunday afternoon.Detectives in #Wigan have launched a murder inquiry and are appealing for information...
A 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Manchester has been named by police as Kennie Carter.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the teenager was found suffering from stab wounds on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford at around 7pm on Saturday, and five teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.Four youths aged 15 to 17 were arrested on Saturday, and a fifth teenager handed himself in to the station on Sunday, GMP said.On Saturday night, paramedics arrived at Thirlmere Avenue and treated Mr Carter, but he died in hospital of his injuries.Superintendent Caroline Hemingway of GMP said a murder...
A 40-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after a five-year-old British girl was killed in a "high-speed" skiing crash in Switzerland. The man, who has not been identified, was charged on Monday afternoon, just over 48 hours after the accident. "He is a 40-year-old man from Haute-Savoie. He is...
Survivors of Anders Breivik's brutal 2011 terror attacks have called for him to be denied further media attention after he used his first parole hearing on Tuesday as a platform to continue spreading his neo-Nazi ideology. With a shaven head and dressed in a dark suit, Breivik made a white...
Five teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Greater Manchester.Kennie Carter was found with stab wounds in Thirlmere Avenue, Stretford, shortly before 7pm on Saturday.He was taken to hospital but he died shortly afterwards, police said.Four boys aged between 15 and 17 are being held on suspicion of murder after warrants were carried out overnight in Stretford, Old Trafford and Hulme.A fifth suspect handed himself in to police on Sunday.A large cordon remains in place around the scene, where officers are conducting extra patrols.Further cordons are also in place in relation to police activity...
A Long Island couple has been charged with hate crimes and child endangerment after launching an unprovoked verbal attack against a biracial couple and their 10-year-old son on a commuter train. According to WNBC, the incident occurred as Liz Edelkind, who is Afro-Latina, was heading home from a Knicks game...
A Merrill Lynch financial adviser was arrested after being caught on camera hurling racist abuse and throwing a drink at the staff of a smoothie store in Connecticut.James Iannazzo, 48, ordered a smoothie from a Robeks smoothie shop outlet for his son, who has a peanut allergy. According to the Fairfield police department, he ordered a drink without peanut butter but did not mention his son’s allergy.After Mr Iannazzo's son suffered an allergic reaction and was “transported to an area hospital,” he returned to the shop.In a video of the incident, which garnered 16 million views on TikTok prior...
Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home on Sunday, with local police currently treating the incident as a homicide. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office stated that police responded to a house at around 3.45 pm to assist with a welfare check at a residence, where four men and one woman were discovered to be dead. According to Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo, a sixth body was later found. “Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there,” Mr Formolo told CBS. “It’s a normal call for us to respond to. We do...
A man and his mother have been charged after a woman’s body was found at a flat in Coventry.Marlene Doyle, 32, was found inside the property at Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday.A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of injuries to her head, West Midlands Police said.Ms Doyle’s partner, Patryk Skupinski, 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, also from Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Marlene’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.“I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch.”Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Live Chat function on the force’s website or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote crime reference 20/147159/22.
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.Vasile Culea was arrested on Thursday after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover in Derbyshire.The 33-year-old suspect appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter.Mrs Walker’s 88-year-old husband Kenneth suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident.A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.Culea spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing.The charges allege the defendant murdered Mrs Walker on January 14 and attempted to murder Mr Walker on the same date.Police previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.Mr Walker, a town councillor, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on January 25.
He is called The Big Guy – now one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Spain.Joshua Hendry, from Liverpool, was collared in the town of San Pedro de Alcantára after he was spotted by an off-duty officer there.The collaring came less than 24 hours after the National Crime Agency named the 30-year-old on a list of wanted Brits thought to be living it up on the continent.Hendry, who is wanted by Humberside Police, allegedly trafficked heroin and cocaine from Liverpool to Grimsby as part of a £1m drugs operation which has already seen his brother and...
A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly driving his car into a knife attacker who had stabbed a woman in the street.The driver mowed down a 41-year-old man in Maida Vale, west London on Monday in an apparent bid to stop the attack.Horror unfolded as the woman, 43, was stabbed multiple times in Chippenham Road in front of horrified commuters at around 9am.The attacker, who police said was known to the woman, was found under a vehicle. Both he and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A blue Renault Clio collided with...
At 3:15AM on the 24th of October, 2002, armed police closed in on a rest stop just off an interstate in Maryland. There, hiding out inside a blue Chevrolet Caprice, were 41-year-old Gulf War veteran John Muhammad, and Lee Malvo, then aged just 17. Together, for the previous 23 days,...
WASHINGTON PARK — A Madison County man has been charged in a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. At about 12:44 a.m. Jan. 22, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation – Zone 6 was asked to assist in the investigation of a death in the 5700 block of Westmoreland Avenue in Washington Park. Alexander Graham, 54, of Washington Park, was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.
