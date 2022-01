Sioux Falls’ Jefferson High School guard Taylen Ashley saw one go down, so he wanted another. The junior ran straight to the corner after giving up the ball late in the third quarter with the Cavaliers up 41-35. As it had all throughout the second half, the ball found Ashley where he stood and he drained a 3, nodding his head on his way back to the defensive end.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO