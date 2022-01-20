Painter and Anderson latest to be added to World Seniors Matchplay field

Last week, five Dutchmen captured a PDC Tour Card at Q-School. One of them is Jimmy Hendriks, who thus returns to the Pro Tour after a three-year absence. Hendriks did not finish the first two days in the points, but then reached the quarter-finals twice, good for an eighth place in Q-School rankings and enough for a Tour Card. "On the first day I was leading 4-0, but then the opponent threw very well and still won 6-4. Still you give away a 4-0 lead and of course you feel very disappointed. I had in mind that the first time I won a Tour Card I also had a bad start the first two days", said Hendriks to Darts Actueel.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO