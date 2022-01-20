Apple lowers trade-in value for Android smartphones

Apple takes the crown as it ships most smartphones in Q4 2021. The official news today begin with the worldwide smartphone shipments for Q4 of 2021 which are interesting to say the least. Yes, the numbers are out and let’s just say we’re not too surprised by the results. Yes, Apple is still at the top, even if they dropped 1 percent year over year at 22% of the market share. Samsung managed to grow 3 percent while securing the number 2 spot and now they're at 20 percent, which is crazy considering how many products they sell. At number 3 we have Xiaomi which kept the same 12 percent they had the year before and we have OPPO and Vivo to complete the top 5. According to the report, Apple's sales were driven by a stellar performance of the iPhone 13, as they saw an unprecedented performance in markets like China. And yes, that's even with all the supply issues they had at the end of the year. Canalys hasn't released their other reports where we get to see what the best selling phones of the year were but, let's see how this year ends up considering we're still going through a chip shortage and now that foldables are becoming a bit more mainstream. Let us know in the comments how you feel about these results, cause I honestly didn’t expect the iPhone 13 to be this successful.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO