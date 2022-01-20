ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unilever shares gain after opting not to lift bid for GSK assets

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Shares in consumer goods giant Unilever inched roughly 2% higher on Thursday after it said late on Wednesday it would not raise its rejected 50 billion pound ($68 billion) offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare business.

Shares in GSK fell 1.5% after Unilever effectively ended its pursuit of a business that the pharmaceuticals company plans to spin off later this year. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir and Shounak Dasgupta)

