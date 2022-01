While seemingly every industry in the world is struggling, the housing market continues to stay red-hot in Louisiana. Every where you look, the world is still trying to put the pieces back together while coming out of the pandemic. From supply shortages to employee shortages and everything in between, it's simply an odd time to be alive these days. Everything just feels different than it was before the pandemic, and sure, things might eventually get back to normal, but part of me believes this is the new normal. However, if there's one market that has been reacted positively post-pandemic, at least here in Louisiana, it's the housing market.

