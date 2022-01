For a last minute vacation this past summer, I took the family to Hot Springs for a long weekend getaway. We spent some time on Lake Ouachita and braved the crowds at Magic Springs. We had a great time and so did the friends that joined us for the trip….until their ride home. Right out the gate on the journey home, our friends experienced a small fender bender. Nothing major. No one got hurt and his damaged truck was almost drivable – although it did end up getting towed. No big deal, right?

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 10 DAYS AGO