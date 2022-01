Investors are watching homebuilder stocks as rising interest rates threaten to shake up a sector that surged to record highs in 2021. Rate increases may weigh on the stocks of builders like D.R. Horton Inc. and Lennar Corp. as a leap in borrowing costs has the potential to deter homebuyers, who are also facing lofty housing prices. This helps explain why the S&P’s Supercomposite Homebuilding Index, which soared 49% in 2021 compared with a 27% jump in the S&P 500, has sunk more than 14% since the start of the year compared with a 4.9% drop in the broader market gauge through Wednesday’s close.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO