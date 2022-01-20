Amazon is jumping into the in-store shopping apparel game

Virtual stores have come a long way since 2016 when eBay and Australian department store Myer launched the first virtual reality (VR) department store.
Back then, shoppers browse over 12,500 Myer items through “shopticals,” or specially designed VR viewers. Smart technology would suggest other items based on users’ original selections as participants moved throughout the space.
Today, new advancements can achieve similar capabilities without using shopticals or any other barriers to entry.
In November, Kontoor Brands-owned Lee and Wrangler’s first virtual stores offered consumers a more interactive approach to online shopping. Shoppers enter a dedicated website to access a three-dimensional digital version of...
