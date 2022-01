The partnership is to result in module sales of over 200 MW in 2022 alone, of which 70 MW is to be delivered still in Q1. “The energy transition trend is gaining momentum throughout Europe, and in Central Europe in particular. After building a leadership position in Poland, we were looking for a partner to strengthen our presence in other countries of the region. Hence the decision to expand our cooperation with Menlo Electric.” says Marcin Jędrachowicz, Jinko's Sales Manager for Eastern Europe.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO