Wang Shuo, the senior engineer at China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute, discusses the future development trend of photovoltaic battery technology. He said n-type technologies offer higher performance and better long-term reliability, as challenges in its large-scale production are overcome by leading companies, yield rate and costs for the two come is closer to parity, the shifting pace is speeding up just like what had happened on PERC boost three years ago.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO